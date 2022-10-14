e-Paper Get App
Panna: Three more people find diamond in Madhya Pradesh district

Tribal woman Jalsa Bai Gond of Janwad village found diamond when she was walking to a neighbouring village.

Tribal woman Jalsa Bai Gond of Janwad village found diamond |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rags-to-riches stories appear to have found root in Panna district as people have been finding precious diamonds this year. On Friday, three more persons discovered diamonds worth lakhs of rupees. They have deposited their diamonds at Panna diamond office for auction.

Sources at Panna Diamond office told Free Press that tribal woman Jalsa Bai Gond of Janwad village found diamond when she was walking to a neighbouring village. The diamond found by her is of gem quality and weighs 1.74 carat. In the meantime, Rajjan Lal Kodar found diamond from the mine in Pati area. The gem quality diamond is of 2.89 carat. Asif Sheikh also discovered diamond of 5.47 carat from Pati mine area and it is of off-colour quality.

Rajjan Lal is resident of Panna district. All three persons are ecstatic about what they found. The base price of diamond found by Jalsa Bai is Rs 10 lakh, which may fetch more during auction.

Recently, a man found diamond during a morning walk near a pond in Panna. A tribal woman found it from jungle when she was collecting firewood. A youth who had come to meet his relative in Panna and discovered diamond on Panna Bypass during morning walk. diamond

