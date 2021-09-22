Panna: Suspecting role in elopement, man puts harmful liquid in daughter’s friend’s eyes

BHOPAL/PANNA: A man allegedly put harmful liquid in eyes of a girl in front of her brother, as he doubted that she helped his daughter to elope.

He took the girl Gudia Dheemer and her brother Guddu to an isolated place, hurled abuses at them, confined them and put few drops of some liquid in girl’s eyes using a drop bottle.

Police said daughter of accused went missing a few days ago. A missing person’s complaint was also filed at Pawai police station in Panna district.

However, the accused Summer Singh doubted that his daughter’s friend was behind it. Summer and his brother-in-law Goldie reached girl’s home in Barah village on Tuesday evening.

They asked the girl and her brother to accompany them as they have to quiz them about the missing girl. The siblings followed the accused to an isolated place where after misbehaving with the girl and beating her brother, the accused dropped liquid substance into her eyes.

The girl’s brother rushed her to a hospital from where she was taken to Rewa district. The girl has recorded statements with police and had named the accused. Panna Superintendent of Police Dhramaraj Meena said accused were booked under Sections 324, 326, 506, 294, 342 of the IPC.

He said liquid was not very harmful as her eyes have not been damaged. The medical examination will confirm what was in liquid. He said that the accused are on the run and the girl’s health is stable.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:36 PM IST