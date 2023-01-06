Panna: 216 diamonds to be auctioned, likely to fetch over Rs 3.87 crore

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna Diamond Office has decided to place the left over diamonds of October auction in the next auction likely to be held in February. Along with this, newly discovered diamonds will be also go under the hammer though the date for auction has not been decided.

Sources at Panna Diamond Office said 158 diamonds were not purchased in last auction . The estimated cost of 158 diamonds, weighing 286.91 carats is at least Rs 3,21,52,905. After the last auction, 58 more diamonds were also found by people in Panna.

Of these 58 new diamonds, one diamond of 4.69 carat was deposited with Panna Diamond office during auction in October. Later, 23 more pieces of diamonds, weighing 27.76 carats, were deposited in November and 34 pieces of diamonds of 43.29 carats were deposited in December.

Thus, 216 diamonds weighing 362.65 carats will go under the hammer and are expected to fetch more than Rs 3.87 crore.

Put off

The auction was planned in January 2023 but was postponed in view of severe cold. “ Traders wouldn’t have turned up for auction in biting cold,’” said an officer wishing anonymity. Traders from Gujarat, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra turn up at diamond auction.