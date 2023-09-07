Panel Set Up For 46 Seats, Names To Be Declared After BJP's CEC Meet | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The BJP has set up a panel for announcing the names of candidates for 46 seats after declaring the names of 39 candidates. The names of the contestants for these 46 constituencies will be declared after a meeting of the central election committee of the party.

According to sources, the meeting of the party’s election committee may be held after September 10 to select candidates. The 46 seats, for which the BJP has set up a panel, have been kept in B-category.

The constituencies are Raghogarh, Lahar, Morena, Sheopur, Dimni, Rajnagar, dindori, Lakhnadaun, Jabalpur West, Junnardev, Amarwada, Shahapur, Kalapeepal, Bhikangaon, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Nagda, Alot and Damoh which are represented by the Congress.

There are a few seats that the BJP lost in the 2018 election, but the party has not set up any panel for these seats. The party has decided to declare candidates for those seats which are difficult.

Therefore, the party is declaring candidates for the seats, which it lost in the last election and where its position is not still very strong there.

No criteria for weak seats

The BJP is not fixing any criteria in distributing tickets for the seats which the party is considering weak. It is planning to give tickets only to the winning candidates.

The party decided that it would neither fix any age for the candidates nor give tickets to those who are above 75 years, but now, it is not sticking to this criterion.

The party is planning to field new candidates in some seats the way it selected candidates for 39 seats. At first priority, however, names of several new candidates have been suggested to the central election committee.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)