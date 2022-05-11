Pandit Shivkumar Sharma: Condolence meet held at Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Bhavan organised a condolence meet on demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Wednesday. The legendary musician passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Artistes, singers, painters, litterateurs, officials and staff of the Bhavan and culture department paid their tributes to legendary musicians. They included Dhrupad vocalist Padma Shri Umakant Gundecha, Devi Lal Patidar, Vandana Pandey, Rahul Rastogi, Ashok Mishra.

Director, Culture, and Bharat Bhavan, Aditi Kumar Tripathi read out the condolence message. Tripathi said, “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the untimely demise of legendary musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. The service that Pt Sharma has done to Indian music through an instrument like santoor will never be forgotten.” Pt. Sharma had a special affection for Bhavan, Tipathi said.

Pt Sharma had performed in Bharat Bhavan on six different occasions, beginning from the early 1990s. The Bhavan’s chief administrative officer Prem Shankar Shukla said the famed musician had first performed at Bharat Bhavan on February 12, 1991. His next performance was in 2013 in Badal Raag Samaroh followed by another concert in 2014 on Bharat Bhavan’s anniversary when he performed jugalbandi with Pt Chaurasia.

His next performance was at Santoor Samaroh in July 2016. On November 17, 2016, he took part in Jammu-Kashmir Samaroh.

His last performance was on March 4, 2018, when he performed jugalbandi with his son Pt Rahul Sharma. Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s Jugalbandi with flute player Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia was scheduled at Bhavan under Mahima Samaroh on May 15 but that concert would never take place now,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:42 PM IST