Palika shuts down 2-day care centers in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa: The civic body closed two day care centres for the elderly at Seoni Malwa and at Banapura without any notice on Thursday.

They transferred the authority to run the centres to an NGO after receiving a complaint about the condition of the centres from the pensioners’ association.

Around 20 elderly people reached the centre in the morning, when its supervisor Kailash Kumar Rathore told them that the centre would be closed.

When they enquired about the reason for the closure of the centre, they were simply told it had been done because of an order from the hither-ups.

After the close of those centres, the elderly have nowhere to go so they sat in front of the day care centre.

The members of the pensioners’ association, meanwhile, arrived at the spot and distributed some breakfast among the elderly.

The chairman of the pensioners’ association Harishankar Gaur told Free Press that they regularly visited the centre to meet its residents.

This shutdown is wrong and must be condemned, he said.

The members of the association reached the Tehsil office and handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate Ravishankar Rai and the chief municipal officer Yashwant Rathore demanding reopening of the day care centres.

Rai urged the CMO to let the centres run as they did. CMO Rathore accepted the request and assured that the centres will work from Friday.

Rathore said an NGO from Itarsi will run the day care centres and not the Nagar Palika.

Nagar Palika had to bear an extra cost of Rs 50,000 for running the centres which were closed as part of cost-cutting measure.

He assured that the centres would start functioning normally in a couple of days.