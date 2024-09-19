Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing some men waving the 'Palestinian flag' during the Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi procession in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla has surfaced on social media.

The clip shows a band of Muslim men holding a rally on the festival. They were spotted waving a flag that appeared to be similar to a Palestinian flag, besides several other green and white flags. After the video of the procession went viral, police have taken cognisance of the video.

The incident took place in the Anjaniya village in the Mandla district on September 16.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | MP: Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid Milad Ul Nabi Procession In Mandla; Police Takes Action Against Accused#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #PalestinianFlag pic.twitter.com/eYHR2I1Itu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 19, 2024

According to information, on September 16, a procession by the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, known as Mawlid in Arabic, was organised at Indira Chowk, Anjaniya. During the procession a man was seen waving a huge flag of the Muslim country Palestine. A video of the same was made and uploaded on social media. The video gained traction and attracted the eyes of Police.

Police sources have confirmed that the video has been brought to their attention. He stated that a complaint is being filed at the Anjaniya police outpost and that the individual responsible has been identified as Arbaaz Khan.

Police sources further mentioned that legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are not only investigating Arbaaz Khan's involvement but also looking into who provided him with the flag.