 Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPalestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral

Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral

Police have registered a case after the video went viral on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing some men waving the 'Palestinian flag' during the Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi procession in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla has surfaced on social media.

The clip shows a band of Muslim men holding a rally on the festival. They were spotted waving a flag that appeared to be similar to a Palestinian flag, besides several other green and white flags. After the video of the procession went viral, police have taken cognisance of the video.

The incident took place in the Anjaniya village in the Mandla district on September 16.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
8 Facts To Know About NASA's Latest Mission To Jupiter's Moon Europa
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO
Read Also
MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook
article-image

Watch the video here:-

According to information, on September 16, a procession by the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, known as Mawlid in Arabic, was organised at Indira Chowk, Anjaniya. During the procession a man was seen waving a huge flag of the Muslim country Palestine. A video of the same was made and uploaded on social media. The video gained traction and attracted the eyes of Police.

Read Also
Viral VIDEO: Tricolour With Urdu Kalma Printed Instead Of Ashok Chakra Hoisted In MP's Chhatarpur;...
article-image

Police sources have confirmed that the video has been brought to their attention. He stated that a complaint is being filed at the Anjaniya police outpost and that the individual responsible has been identified as Arbaaz Khan.

Police sources further mentioned that legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are not only investigating Arbaaz Khan's involvement but also looking into who provided him with the flag.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled On September 19; Check Details

Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled On September 19; Check Details

Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral

Palestinian Flag Spotted During Eid-Milad-Ul-Nabi Procession In Madhya Pradesh; Video Viral

President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ; Lauds Efforts Of Safai Mitras...

President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ; Lauds Efforts Of Safai Mitras...

MP: 108 Ambulance Driver Takes Injured To Private Clinic Instead Of Govt Hospital In Jabalpur, 3...

MP: 108 Ambulance Driver Takes Injured To Private Clinic Instead Of Govt Hospital In Jabalpur, 3...

Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive...

Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive...