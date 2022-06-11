Pak behind the violent protests happened in many cities on Friday, Union min Prahlad Patel

Jabalpur, FPJ (web desk)

Reacting to the violent protests that rattled various parts of the country after the Namaz on Friday, Union Minister Prahlad Patel here on Saturday that certain elements are jealous of India's growing popularity.

It’s an open secret that Pakistan is the country which is jealous of India. The minister alleged Pakistan's role behind these violent protests.

Patel claimed that while using some fanatics, such incidents are sponsored by vested elements.

The society should have to be vigilant against this trend, said the minister. The Centre is vigilant and whatever is permissible under the law will be done in the matter. However, such tendency of fuelling rift in multi-cultural country is a challenge and a concern as well, he added.

While commenting on the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi party, AIMIM into the civic body polls in Madhya Pradesh, Patel declined to make any comments.

In the matter of Congress Members of Parliament protesting outside Enforcement Directorate office, the Union Minister said that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi should not use the party as her armour. If they have done nothing wrong, nothing will happen.

Patel was in Jabalpur to take part in some events.

Aimed at opposing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad, the demonstrations were by and large peaceful in several places, but there was stone-pelting and arson in areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which left at least 20 people injured, including the security personnel.

MP saw Muslims protesting in Damoh and Chhindwara districts.

(Inputs Shiv Choubey, Jabalpur)

