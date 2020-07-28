Paid quarantine in Bhopal: Not happy with government Covid care centre, pay and check into a hotel

BHOPAL: Following protests at a quarantine centre over poor arrangements and facilities, the district administration on Tuesday said that the corona suspects have the option to quarantine themselves at designated hotels on payment basis.

The people coming in contact with corona patients can continue staying at the state-run facilities or move to these paid accommodations at hotels to serve their quarantine period.

Corona suspects staying at RGPV Quarantine centre had raised voices against the poor arrangement and low quality meals being served at the centre. They have been complaining about the same earlier too but on Tuesday the matter was raised vociferously. Collector Avinash Lawania said that quarantine is must for those who come in contact with an infected person. The person can home quarantine himself, shift to an administration-run quarantine centre or move to a hotel on paid accommodation.