Paid quarantine in Bhopal: Not happy with government Covid care centre, pay and check into a hotel

BHOPAL: Following protests at a quarantine centre over poor arrangements and facilities, the district administration on Tuesday said that the corona suspects have the option to quarantine themselves at designated hotels on payment basis.
The people coming in contact with corona patients can continue staying at the state-run facilities or move to these paid accommodations at hotels to serve their quarantine period.
Corona suspects staying at RGPV Quarantine centre had raised voices against the poor arrangement and low quality meals being served at the centre. They have been complaining about the same earlier too but on Tuesday the matter was raised vociferously. Collector Avinash Lawania said that quarantine is must for those who come in contact with an infected person. The person can home quarantine himself, shift to an administration-run quarantine centre or move to a hotel on paid accommodation.
The administration has made all arrangements at quarantine centres for accommodating people coming in contact with corona patients, said collector. However, they also have the option to shift to administration-designated hotels and pay for their stay during the quarantine period, said the collector.
Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat, collector Avinash Lawania, BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary visited quarantine centres to take stock of arrangements and instructed the officials to ensure people staying there get timely tea, kadha, snacks and meals. The officials paid a visit to Covid Care Centres being operated at RGPV, TB Hospital, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). Divisional commissioner Kiwayat also instructed for proper sanitation in toilets and washrooms at the quarantine centres. The officials also had word with the quarantined people.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)