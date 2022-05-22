Padma Shri awardee Sekhar Sen’s mono act on Goswami Tulsidas draws accolades

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Goswami Tulsidas, a mono act by singer and musician Padma Shri awardee Sekhar Sen, was staged at Antarang Hall of Bharat Bhavan on Sunday evening. It was part of concluding day of three-day event, Kaljayi Mahakavi Trai.

Written, directed and acted by Sen, the musical play was based on the life of 5th century poet Goswami Tulsidas.

Tulsidas was a Ramanandi Vaishnav Hindu saint and poet, renowned for his devotion to Lord Rama. He wrote several popular works in Sanskrit and Awadhi, but is best known for penning Hanuman Chalisa and epic Ramcharitmanas, a retelling of Sanskrit Ramayana, based on Rama's life in Awadhi.

Tulsidas spent most of his life in Varanasi and Ayodhya. Tulsi Ghat along the Ganges in Varanasi is named after him. He founded Sankatmochan Temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Varanasi, believed to stand at the place where he had the sight of the deity. Tulsidas started Ramlila plays, a folk-theatre adaptation of Ramayana. All the three mono acts of Sen staged at Bharat Bhavan were highly appreciated by the theatre buffs.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:37 PM IST