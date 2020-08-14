P Raju elected as President of Bhopal Tamil Sangam

Bhopal: P. Raju, the managing director of the western group, has been unanimously elected as the President of Bhopal Tamil Sangam (BTS).

He promised and pledged to work hard selflessly for the association. He also said that the Bhopal Tamil Sangam family has a very long way to go in the future.

The committee members will work and run the Bhopal Tamil Sangam towards social and cultural activity and take this association to the new heights.

V.Selvaraj – Vice President, A. Swamidurai – General Secretary, P. Annadurai – Joint Secretary, A. Sivakumar – Treasurer, K. Sudhakar Swamy – Joint Treasurer. Swamy Shivam, L. Shrinivasan, A. Ramesh Babu, M. Lavanya, R. Thirumalli, Vishalakshi were selected as the executive members for the committee.

This association was formed to promote Tamil Culture, art and to support the Tamil people who all are living in Bhopal.

Bhopal Tamil Sangam is the Tamil association based in Bhopal which organizes various cultural programs and activities for the people of the Tamil community. Not only this all the festivals and celebrations are conducted with the Tamil culture in the organizations. Many programmes and get to gathers are arranged for the people and that too for every age group. The basic aim is to promote awareness and Tamil culture to everyone especially younger generations.