Oxygen supply for MP: Talks between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uddhav Thackeray yield no concrete results

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called up his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over oxygen supply. The talks however, ended with latter’s assurance of looking into the matter.

Amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, western state government has taken the stand that since oxygen demand has shot up in their home state it was their priority to ensure its sufficient availability there rather than supplying it to other states.

Maharashtra had been supplying 20 tonnes oxygen to MP but it was halted recently creating shortage in the MP. Madhya Pradesh produces 50 tonnes oxygen which is being majorly used for industrial purposes and not medical.

Speaking to reporters here, Chouhan said shortage of oxygen cylinders was a cause for concern and Thackeray has assured him of maintaining the supply to the state.

"The shortage of oxygen was worrying me. I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and requested him not to stop the supply at this difficult time," the chief minister said. Chouhan said his Maharashtra counterpart had said that he too was facing difficulties due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in his state, but has assured of working towards maintaining the supply.