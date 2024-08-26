 Overnight Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Many Low-Lying Areas; Rain Refuses To Relent, 5 Inch In 24 Hrs
People struggle with water logging , power outage add to woes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal was drenched by an unrelenting downpour over the weekend, with the city receiving 5 inches of rainfall in just 24 hours. The relentless overnight rain- ranging from moderate to high- caused severe flooding in many low-lying areas, forcing residents to shift their household belongings to safer locations at night itself.

The rains continued through Sunday with varying intensity leaving many parts of the city waterlogged. People were seen struggling to drain rainwater that had entered their homes, as parts of the city remained heavily waterlogged. One of the worst affected areas Karond saw up to 3 feet water accumulation.

Adding to the woes of the people, the incessant rains also disrupted power supply in several parts of the city, with outages lasting for three to four hours.   Water logging severely affected the areas including Shiv Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Chhola, Karond, Tilajamalpura, Nariyalkheda, Bhanpur. 

Commuters had a tough time navigating waterlogged roads in key areas such as Hamidia Road, Nadra Bus Stand, Jyoti Talkies Square, Alpna Tiraha, and others. In Karod In Ambedkar Nagar, a fallen tree disrupted traffic, prompting the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy a team to remove it. A similar incident occurred on Hoshangabad Road.

