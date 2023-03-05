Overheard in Bhopal:Two retired bureaucrats are rolling up their sleeves to create an atmosphere against the government

Ready to mortify government | Hasan Zaidi

Lobbying for transfer

An officer sent to the loop line is trying to return to the mainstream of administration. After his relations with the government had soured, he was shunted off to an unimportant place. Now, the officer is sparing no effort to return to Bhopal. The bureaucrat who boasts about keeping away from political affairs has begun to request politicians to help him get back to the key position that he was holding. In fact, the officer, looking after an important department, kept some critical issues pending. Ergo, being angry about his lacklustre attitude towards work, the higher-ups shifted him from the department. He happily took over the new assignment, though. Yet, coming to the state capital again and again has become a problem for him. There are whispers in the corridors of power that if the officer does not get an opportunity to return to Bhopal, he will make efforts to leave for Delhi.

Minister vs IAS officer

A female IAS officer has locked horns with the minister of her department. A few officials have been recently transferred from the department where madam is posted. The transfers embittered her relations with the minister. Those who are close to the minister say that the names of officers proposed by the latter were not included in the transfer list. The female officer had initially assured the minister that the names proposed by him would be included in the next transfer list that was about to be issued. Yet, that never happened. The minister is angry about it. The official grapevine has it that the minister has complained to the Chief Minister that the woman officer has committed many irregularities in handling various issues related to the department. The minister has made allegations of corruption against the female officer besides. There are murmurs that the bitter relations between the officer and the minister may blow the lid off many secret dealings, taking place in the department.

Will Bhaisahabs help?

An officer, about to complete three years in a place of posting, is fretting about his next placement. Sahib wants posting in an important department. So, he is making an effort. A senior office-holder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a crucial role in his transfer to the present place of posting. Now that the RSS leader has been sidelined, there are doubts whether the officer will get posting to a place of his choice. Although the bureaucrat is requesting the other office-bearers of the RSS for his transfer to an important position, they are giving a wide berth to him. Sahib often meets RSS leaders whom he addresses as ‘Bhaisahab’ but now, it is to be seen whether they help him or not. The main shortcoming of this officer is that although he is close to many RSS leaders, the two most-powerful persons in the higher-ups do not like him.

Complaints of corruption

The administration has received many corruption-related cases against a collector. There are complaints that Sahib is involved in secret dealings. An officer in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat is worried about it. There are gossips that the officer in the CM’s Secretariat played an important role in posting Sahib as collector. Now, the officer can neither talk to the Chief Minister about the issue nor can he take in the fact that the person posted by him is involved in corruption. It is, however, true that the bureaucrat, recently posted to the important district as collector, will not be able to stay there till the assembly election.

Officer-politician nexus

Many cases of bribery have recently cropped up in an important department. An officer is involved in these corruption cases. There are scopes for making brass through underhand dealings in the department, and the officer is sparing no effort to use those opportunities to his advantage. Many politicians take interest in the assignments the officer is dealing with. Sahib has also wooed those politicians in whose name he is making dough. Otherwise also, about this officer it is said that he is an expert in making backhand dealings. The minister of the department is also at home with such transactions. This is the reason that the department has turned into a haven for corruption. A racket is working there, and one cannot get anything done without giving a bribe to the gang members. Some people have collected documents related to such irregularities against the officer. If the irregularities come to light, the officer will be in the soup, because the politicians holding powers will get rid of the charges.

Ready to mortify govt

Two retired bureaucrats are rolling up their sleeves to create an atmosphere against the government. One of them has already interacted with many other officers over the issue. He has sought such information about the bureaucrats as may help him to put the government in trouble in the coming days. The retired officer, close to a former chief minister, is preparing a list. It contains the names of those bureaucrats who will be with the BJP and of those officers who will be with the Congress during the ensuing assembly election. He is paying more attention to those IAS officers who have been elevated from the state administrative services. He has courted a few of them. Those who have been sent to the loop line are being told that if the Congress forms a government, they will get important departments. Another officer is collecting documents related to the Congress’s ideology, so that they may use such records to take the RSS to task. Now, it is to be seen how this works against the government.