Overheard in Bhopal: Retired IAS officer is going to be rehabilitated

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Set to be rehabilitated

A retired IAS officer is going to be rehabilitated. At a recent cabinet meeting, some amendments have been made to the post the Sahib is set to get, so the process for appointing the recently retired IAS officer has begun. Many IAS officers have recently retired. A few of them have pulled out all the stops for rehabilitation, but success has eluded them. Nonetheless, those bureaucrats could barely imagine that the retired officer would be rehabilitated. The government has decided to reward him for his honesty. This is the reason that the post the Sahib is going to get has never been given to any retired IAS officer. Ergo, he will be the first retired IAS officer to get that position which is so important that he will be able to control several construction agencies. On the other hand, the sahib’s way of working may cause restlessness to many officers.

Locking horns

A minister and a Principal Secretary have locked horns over making money. About his not getting importance in the department, the minister recently complained to a Union Minister who advised him to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister. The minister told the Union Minister that as the PS of his department had the backing of the higher-ups in the government, the officer was not listening to him. The minister also submitted to his central counterpart a few documents on corruption related to the PS. Actually, the minister had tried to do some dealings in the department, but the PS got in his way. Apart from that, the officer curbed the minister’s rights to transfer officials of the department. Upset about the officer’s behaviour, the minister complained to his central counterpart. Now, it is to be seen who wins the game of one upmanship.

Officer’s female friend

There are whispers about a woman’s attempt to be friends with a retired officer again. They say that the woman has a long association with the retired bureaucrat who once used her and threw her away. But now, she has started visiting his residence. His efforts to keep away from her came to naught, as she is not ready to leave him. Those who are close to the retired officer are chin wagging about it. The retired officer, too, accepted her friendship to give a wide berth to gossip. The woman now stays at his residence. Nevertheless, there are many yarns about Sahib’s relationship with women. When Sahib was in service, a CD of his activities was made, but his well-wishers, somehow, saved him. That incident, however, failed to refrain him from being friends with members of the opposite sex, but this time, the woman seems to have compounded his problems.

Bitter relations

A dispute between an in-charge minister of a district and its collector over a supply order has deepened. The minister sent a close aide of his to the collector for the work. On the other hand, the officer wanted someone close to him to get it. The collector did not give any response to the minister’s chum. The collector’s behaviour has enraged the minister so much that he complained to some senior leaders of the BJP organisation as well as to those of the RSS against the bureaucrat. The minister also told the BJP leaders in the district to complain against the collector who, too, has stuck to his guns over the issue. The collector has reportedly saved the Whatsapp messages and other communications sent by the minister’s personal staff for various projects. The dispute between the minister and the collector may sully the government’s image.

Scared of action

Many people in the corridors of power are keeping an eye on the incidents related to a former chief secretary (CS). Since the bureaucrat’s bail application has been cancelled, it is feared that the probe agency may take action against the former CS anytime soon. Therefore, many powerful people having links with him are worried. Actually, the company, for which the probe agency is tightening its noose around the former CS, has showered favours on many important people of the present government as well as to those of the previous ruling dispensation. Once, many IAS officers had connections with the firm that had helped a few of them to trip tourist spots. The firm provided those officers with air tickets and lodging facilities. As the probe agency found papers connected with the former CS, it is believed that the agency may also have ferreted out documents related to many other officers. Ergo, the officers, who received favours from the company, are worried, because the agency’s axe may also fall on them. This is the reason that those bureaucrats are using every muscle to keep away from any such action.

All for a position

Many bureaucrats have begun to set their chess board keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election. A recently retired bureaucrat is also working accordingly. He knows he is not going to get any favour from the present BJP government. So, he is getting closer to the Congress leaders. There are whispers in the corridors of power that he recently held talks with a former chief minister. Besides, the retired officer is discussing the corruption cases of the present government at different places. He is making comments on many ministers as well as on many bureaucrats, working for the current ruling dispensation. The retired officer has set his eyes on an important position. He is on good terms with a senior Congress leader. Accordingly, he is trying to woo the politician that he may get the position he yearns for, in case the Congress should form the next government.