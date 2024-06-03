Overheard In Bhopal: High-Stakes Lobbying, Power Struggles, And Corruption In State Administration |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Lobbying for posting

A senior police officer is lobbying for his posting in the midst of speculations about the change of head of the police department in the state. The officer wants to achieve his target through a senior leader of the BJP. The central leader of the party is considered a heavyweight. It is through this leader that the officer is lobbying not only in the state but also in Delhi for the position.

Sahib has not got a post of his choice for a long time. He worked hard for it, but success eluded him. He is trying again. There are reports that the officer knows how to sing in tune with the times. This is the reason why Sahib has wooed this powerful politician. An important person, holding a constitutional position in the state, is also helping this officer. The clout the officer is using may help him get the command of a probe agency – though the position he wants to lay his hands on in the police department may baffle him.

Honesty vs trickery

A Principal Secretary (PS), who joined a department after making a lot of efforts, is not on good terms with an IAS officer. Just after getting posting in the department, the PS has begun to carry out his agenda. The IAS officer, posted in a corporation that is functioning under this department, is upright. Because of this officer, the PS is unable to carry out his agenda. PS wants to give some important work to a few people of his choice, but the officer has got in his way.

The PS has taken sweetener in advance from those whom he wants to give certain projects, but the officer has thrown a spanner in his plans. Now, the PS is asking the officer to stave off his way. The PS has also activated some powerful people to remove this officer from the department. They have begun to work for it. Nevertheless, because of his way of working, a few officers want him to stay in the department.

Hand signals

There is an old Bollywood number – Isharon Ko Agar Samjho To Raaj to Raaj Rahne Do (if you understand the signals, let the secret be a secret). This song aptly portrays the behaviour of an IAS officer who has opened a Durbar in his office. Those who want to get their work done do not have to search for mediators to reach the boss.

They can directly meet the Sahib who just communicates with these people by using his hand signals to tell the amount of cabbage they have to part with to get a particular work done. To avoid any confusion, the Sahib gets the oral nod of those people for the carrots they want to hand him. There are reports that Sahib directly takes sweetener to stave a third party off the deals.

The Sahib’s style of functioning has put in trouble those officials who are working with him. Because of the Sahib, the amount of carrots these officers have been getting for all these years has reduced. He even takes the share of others. Deprived of backhanders, such people are spreading stories about this Sahib.

No entry

The higher-ups in the government have directed a Principal Secretary (PS) not to go to the office of the head of the department. The PS visited the office of the HoD thrice for inspection. A few senior officers of another cadre were opposed to it. These officers put up objections before the HoD. These officers wanted to know from the HoD whether he or the PS is their boss. The head of the state was also informed about it.

Afterwards, the head of the state directed the PS not to visit the office without his permission. The PS also got a snub when he had gone to a district for inspection and found the officer absent. The story does not end there, because the head of the state made his intentions clear by not calling the PS to a meeting. His efforts to quell the anger of the head of the state came to nought. The officer wants to get rid of his present place of posting.

Transfer talk

A few officers have begun to use their clout for transfer. They are just waiting for withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Through his clouts, an officer posted as commissioner in a division wants to go to an important place. The commissioner of a division is going to retire this month. This officer wants to go to the division from which the commissioner is retiring. Sahib wants to get posting to an important place by hook or by crook. So, he is using his traditional methods.

Nevertheless, the person, who was behind the commissioner’s transfer to the division, did not give his consent for his transfer to any other division. This officer earned a bad name because of his activities. As he is involved in all types of corruption, people in the corridors of power avoid even talking to him. Many powerful people are scared of recommending his name for transfer.

Collector’s action

A dispute has cropped up between a department and the office of the chief minister because of a collector. The department did not condone the collector’s action against some private schools. The officials of the department are especially opposed to an FIR registered against the directors of some schools. The minister of the department dressed down the collector whose action made another minister see red. The department wanted to stop the collector’s action.

The collector, too, was in a defensive mode after incurring the minister's wrath, but the Chief Minister’s office has directed the officials to act strictly against the private school directors throughout the state as the collector did. There are reports that the department was opposed to such an action. The officials of the department have been told that the Chief Minister wants them to take such action against the school directors as the collector did. Afterwards, orders were issued to take action against the school directors. Now that the collector has the support of the Chief Minister’s office, he is in high spirits.