Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation |

Eye on Delhi

A female IAS officer has geared up to leave for Delhi on deputation, and she is doing so, after savouring the fruits of power in the state. Madam wants to set out for Delhi before the Model Code of Conduct has been in place, but there is a problem. Her IAS officer husband, dealing with an work, does not want to go to Delhi on deputation right now. Her husband feels if they have to go to the Centre at all, they should wait till the assembly election, and leave for Delhi, after the formation of the government. Madam has been holding important positions in the state for the past three years, but now, she longs for going out of MP. If they go to the Centre, they will get the positions lower than their present ranks. Yet, madam is ready to accept the lower berth. On the other hand, the officials, working in the departments headed by her, are happy about her efforts to go to Delhi, since they want to get rid of her.

Vaunt Of Power

There are whispers in the corridors of power about a wedding ceremony in the family of a retired IAS officer. The presence of a renowned industrialist at the wedding function was the focal point of the murmurs. The industrialist, taking part in the event, has always been in the public eye. About him, it is said that no other businessperson is as well connected as he is. Ergo, his presence at the wedding function made it clear how powerful the retired IAS officer is. A friend of the retired IAS officer, looking after the arrangements for the wedding ceremony, is working for the industrialist. Both the present chief minister and his former counterpart were invited to the function, but they could not make it to the event, since they had been tied up with election-related work. The retired IAS officer, about whom it is said, that whosoever comes to power after the election, will not make any difference to him, since he is a blue-eyed boy of the present chief minister as well as of his former counterpart.

Robin Hood?

The officials of a department chinwag about the changes in the conduct of a once-honest IAS officer. Till recently, it was believed that the officer did not accept carrots, but now, many yarns about him twirl around the department. There are reports that the officer has deepened his hands into gravy these days. He is getting rake-off through an officer of the department. Since the Sahib has an image of being upright, whatever the proposals he sends to the higher-ups are accepted. So, he is making backhanders in the garb of his clean image. Those who are familiar with the officer are unable to appreciate the reasons for such a change in his behaviour. The officer is also associated with social work. Another story about the officer is that he, like Robin Hood, wants to make money from a few people through backhanders and distribute it among the poor. Nonetheless, one day, it will come to light whether the Sahib has become a Robin Hood or has filled in his own coffers.

IAS Yuva Morcha

Every political party has a youth wing or Yuva Morcha, but there is a young brigade of angry IAS officers in the state bureaucracy. The young IAS officers, unhappy with the government, have joined this group and are sparing no effort to create an atmosphere against the government. What is more, all of them are not in the loop line. A few of them are holding important positions, but they are not with the government. The members of the young brigade are in touch with their counterparts in the field, advising them not to work under the government’s pressure. They have reportedly told their colleagues that their present posting is only for five months, and that they should not be concerned about anything. As is heard, the impact of this drive is visible, since many collectors are giving a wide berth to the government’s pressure, which was recently evident in Sagar.

Making Dough

A principal secretary (PS), in collusion with an additional secretary rank-officer, is busy making a lot of brass these days. The additional secretary-rank officer takes the guarantee of getting any work done through the PS and the minister of the department. The Sahib is so close to the minister as well as to the PS, that nothing can be done in the department without his consent. The additional secretary-rank officer wants to grab another department functioning under the PS. Any suppliers or any firms, having a piece of work in the departments headed by the PS, take the help of this Sahib to get it done. Once, the additional secretary-rank officer had a deal finalised through the PS. Afterwards, both of them became friends. So lucky these two officers are, that they have again had a chance to work together in the same department. Now, both are making money through dubious deals. There are reports that the opposition party has laid its hands on the files related to those deals, which may weigh heavy on the AS and the PS in the coming days.

Poster Conspiracy

The election is nearing, and the political parties are hatching conspiracies against each other. The situation has come to such a pass, that none but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself, has fallen prey to such a dirty war of graffiti. A poster, put up against former chief minister Kamal Nath. The person, putting up the posters against Nath, knew there would be a sharp reaction to his action. No sooner had the poster against Nath been put up than the graffiti against Chouhan appeared everywhere in the state. Although there were a few posters against Nath, every district has seen flyers against the Chief Minister. The poster war has fired up from Karnataka and not from MP. Nath’s posters were meant to provoke the Congress to script graffiti against Chouhan. Now, after sticking CM’s posters, the Congress is saying the BJP has kicked off such a poster war. The top brass of the party is searching for the mastermind behind such a nasty plot to defame the Chief Minister.