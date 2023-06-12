Overheard In Bhopal

Back to pavilion

“Bade Beaabru hokar tere kooche se hum nikle (with extreme humiliation, I have left the street on which you live…). The words of Mirza Ghalib aptly limn the condition of an IRS officer who, with the help of an influential person, joined the state government on deputation. Nevertheless, when he was given an unimportant department, he did not go there. Because of his influence, though he got a posting in a corporation, he could not work there for a long time. Ergo, he was again sent to the loop line. He then pulled out all the stops to get out of that place and return to the mainstream of administration, but his efforts came to naught. Since his attempts to get a plum posting failed, he decided to return to his parent state. About this officer, it is said that as long as he was in the state, he tried to get importance. However hard he may have tried, he could not succeed, since a Principal Secretary (PS) holding an important position disliked him. At many meetings, the PS dressed him down. So much was the humiliation that he decided to say farewell to the state.

Face-to-face

An IPS officer has locked horns with his two retired counterparts because of an engineer. The two retired IPS officers are going all out to save the engineer who is caught in a case which both of them shot the works to close. They are also mounting pressure on the officials of the agency inquiring into the case to keep the engineer out of the purview of investigation. The reason for these retired officers, trying to save the engineer, is that the latter has all the information about them. After his suspension in a case, the engineer began to say if he was harassed so much, he would blow the lid off the investments the IPS officers had made in various companies. On the other hand, the senior IPS officer said he would not let the engineer off the hook. Now that the officer is set to take action against the engineer, the retired IPS officers are trying to boil down his anger.

Ready to register FIR

The head of a constitutional body is ready to register an FIR in a high-profile case. An inquiry into it has begun. Now, it is clear that the head of the organisation will register an FIR before the assembly election. The team the Sahib had sent to probe the case brought the samples of a few items for an examination. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for a test. As soon as the report is received, an FIR will be registered. Though the government is worried about it, they cannot take any action, since the agency is not under their control. A senior police officer is reportedly trying to pacify the head of the investigating agency, but the latter is not ready to listen to him. Nevertheless, registration of an FIR in this case may cause trouble to the government before the election.

Bid to save collectorship

A collector of a district is sparing no effort to save his chair. An incident, taking place in the district, is being discussed everywhere in the country. Consequently, a minister has chewed him out, and a few politicians have begun to mount pressure on the government to remove the collector. The officer, too, has gone all out to save his chair and reportedly wooed some senior officers and a few eminent people in the district. His efforts have paid, and a few people have begun to speak in favour of the collector. The IAS Association has also written a few things against the minister on the WhatsApp group for telling off the collector. Nevertheless, the incident has troubled the collector Sahib who was peacefully working all these years. Now, he is under the gaze of the higher-ups.

Five lakh

A senior IAS officer sought a sweetener of Rs 5 lakh from an officer of his department for some work. The file related to the work was with the Sahib for a long time. One day, a staffer of the IAS officer sent a message to the officer that to get the work done, the officer had to do something for the Sahib. When the officer wanted to know what he was supposed to do, the staffer said the personal assistant of the Sahib had demanded Rs 5 lakh for the work. The officer got the shock of his life. Although he reportedly said he would not give any carrot for the work, he has been telling everyone in the corridors of power about the Sahib’s demand. Yet, it barely has any bearing on Sahib, since demanding a backhander is nothing new to him. About him, it is said Sahib hardly leaves an opportunity to get hush money.

Photo missing

The photograph of the Prime Minister and that of the Chief Minister are displayed in any government event. But the photographs of both of them were absent from a recent function. A department signed an MoU. The banner made for the occasion carried the photograph of the minister of the department. A politician appointed to the department was also ignored. Only a few days ago, the minister used to give a lot of importance to the Chief Minister in the functions organised by the department. The minister was on good terms with the Chief Minister and, for this reason, the latter supported the department. Nevertheless, no one knows the reasons for not displaying the photograph of the Prime Minister and that of the Chief Minister at the function, besides when their pictures were not displayed, the minister kept away from saying anything to the officials. There are reports that the Chief Minister was not happy with the department that had organised the event. It was because of the department that an important scheme of the Chief Minister fell through.