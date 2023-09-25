Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Right man needed

An important post has fallen vacant after the death of a retired IAS officer. The government is chewing over a suitable candidate for it, and wants to rehabilitate someone to this position before the Model Code of Conduct is in place. Two retired IAS officers intend to take over this position. Both of them were associated with the department which the post belongs to, and one of them, close to the Chief Minister, wants to join this place. On the other hand, there are a few officers who wish any appointment to the post be stopped for now. An officer wishes the Congress to form the next government and the post to remain vacant till then, so that he may lobby for it. Another officer, wishing to be rehabilitated, has set his eyes on the post.

Search for arms

Politicians are out to tarnish the image of one another before the election. A senior leader of the Congress is making such an attempt to sully the image of an important politician of the ruling party. This senior Congress leader is searching for such documents that can be used to strike a severe blow to the ruling dispensation. He recently held a meeting with a senior police officer for this purpose. The police officer possesses a few documents which, if leaked out, can upset the ruling party. The police officer was informally told that he would be given importance if the Congress formed the next government. It is not yet clear what transpired between the police officer and the politician. But it is true that if he makes any information public, a political storm will hit the state.

Clear my dues!

The election is nearing: whatsoever be its outcome, there would be an administrative shake-up when the new government takes over. Worried about it, an IAS officer has begun to collect some outstanding dough. Sahib has prepared a list containing the names of those people from whom he has to take sweetener. Because many of them did not give him carrots, the officer is reminding these people through his agents of the money they have to give him for showering favours on them. Sahib fears once the election is over, he may not get back the money. A few people, close to him, have fled to keep away from giving him any backhander. The officer had recently had a heated exchange with a person over sweetener. As a result, he has stopped handling any new file. Sahib has said unless the dues are cleared, he will not take up any file.

A tale of two Ma’ams

A secretary-rank female officer is feeling dejected, since a female Principal Secretary (PS) is not being posted to the Centre on deputation. The woman secretary, transferred to the present department, has been working under the PS for the past two months. Before joining her present place of posting, the woman secretary was holding an important position. She was told that once the PS had left for the Centre, she would be in charge of the department. She was so delighted, that she quickly got herself acquainted with its functioning. The PS, who is yet to be sent to the Centre, is still pulling the strings in the department. Although the female secretary was independently working in her previous department, now her job has been confined to conveying files to her boss. So, she is feeling disheartened. The PS is equally disappointed, for her transfer to the Centre has been pending for over three months. The situation has come to such a pass that both the female officers cannot pay attention to work.

Bid to please Congress

A senior IAS officer is trying to woo some angry leaders of the Congress. Once he was close to the Congress leaders, and he had a lot of influence in the government when the party was in power in the state. But when the BJP returned to power after the fall of the Congress government, Sahib’s attitude changed. He not only stopped working with the Congress leaders but also gave a wide berth to their phone calls.

Now that the assembly election is near, the memory of his friendship with the Congress leaders has begun to discomfit him. In an effort to meet a senior leader of the Congress, the officer recently sought time from him, but he did not get it. Now, the bureaucrat is trying to woo the leader through the latter’s close associates. It is heard that the officer is ready to contribute funds to the party for the upcoming election to get back his previous status in the Congress, but his plans have gone down swinging for now.

Feeling choked

A promotee IAS officer, who has always enjoyed field posting, wants immediate transfer from his present place of work. Sahib is in the loop line these days. He has been sent to such an unimportant place that nobody even comes to meet him. Therefore, he wants to get out of this place. He doubts whether he would be transferred after the assembly election, so he is trying to quit his present place of posting as early as possible.

The officer recently met a minister and wanted his help for which he offered a huge sum. The minister is lobbying for the officer’s transfer, so that the sweetener offered by him may help him meet some poll expenses. The officer was shifted from his previous department, because he had offered carrots to someone for some work. He is considered an expert in land deals. When he was holding important positions, he bought many plots. Now, he is selling those plots to give a bribe for plum posting.

