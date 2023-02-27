Overhead in Bhopal: Wayward Principal Secretary

Representative Image |

Wayward PS

The Principal Secretary (PS) of an important department does not listen to anyone. He does whatever he thinks right. This is the reason that the government has been fed up with the officer within a few months of his posting to the department. The higher-ups have recently told him to do some work for which there was pressure on him, but he kept away from doing it. The attitude of the PS has put the government as well as the party organisation in the soup. On the one hand, those whose work has not been done are mounting pressure on the government.

On the other hand, the PS is in no mood to relent. Not only that, the PS says the government cannot force him to do anything against his wish. He is also making such comments as are tarnishing the government’s image. This has made a senior politician angry. There are whispers in the corridors of power that if the PS does not change his attitude, he may be asked to pack off.

Under the cosh

The officers in a department are under the cosh. As the additional chief secretary (ACS) posted to the department was very strict and honest, he kept the officers under check. Ergo, when the ACS was about to retire, the officials thought their happy days were near. Nevertheless, immediately after the ACS’s retirement, the government posted a female Principal Secretary (PS) by giving her the additional charge of the department, but the officers seem to have lost their sound sleep after her posting. She recently held a meeting with the officials and dressed them down. Now, they think the ACS was better than the PS. They are praying to God, so that she is relieved of the additional charge of the department. At the same time, they fear lest she should be posted as full-time head of the department.

Facing hostility

A collector recently transferred to an important district is facing opposition within a few days of his posting there. The collector neither receives anybody’s call nor gives importance to anyone. He is so proud that he does not even talk to the officers of any department. He rudely treats the common man. This is the reason that people are getting hostile towards him. Actually, the collector is close to the higher-ups in the government, so he gives a wide berth to talking to anyone. He has rubbed many people the wrong way on some pretext or the other within a few days of his posting. The district has always been good to the ruling party, but the present condition is not as suitable to it as it was once. The situation has worsened, although the party leaders have been making efforts to create a conducive atmosphere in favour of the ruling party. Against this backdrop, the collector’s attitude is adding fuel to the fire.

A few people are worried because they made some advance payments to a collector who has been suddenly removed. The collector took money from these people in connection with land-related work. Those who paid dough to the collector thought that the officer would remain in the district at least for three months. Ergo, the collector’s removal from the district left these people in the lurch. The person concerned through whom the deal was done is also in trouble, because those who gave money are after his life. The dosh of many people has got stuck in land dealings. Nevertheless, it is difficult to get work done through the officer who has been posted in place of the collector. About this officer, it is said he is not one of those who take bribes, so those who have given money do not know what to do to get their brass back.

Smart aleck

How important nuisance value is has become as plain as the nose on one’s face in regard to an IAS officer. There will be an inquiry into a case related to this Sahib, but the officers are giving a wide berth to conducting an inquiry against him. As the officer is problematic, those who have been asked to conduct the probe are trying to get rid of it. Another officer is also maintaining a distance from the issue. Actually, the inquiry is related to the department, from where the officer has been removed, but he still keeps an eye on its affairs. Even after being removed, he has already created two major problems for his old department. There are whispers that Sahib is rolling up his sleeves to create another controversy. Ergo, officials in the department keep away from entering into any dispute with the officer.

Trouble-maker

A man posted to an important organisation may cause trouble to the government before the end of his tenure. As the man is a self-seeker, he easily locks horns with others. Since he is angry with the government, he may do something before the end of his tenure that causes a major trouble to the government. Sahib has kept a few files connected with important cases and is searching for some new issues, so that he may spring some nasty surprises on the government. Otherwise also, he is on good terms with those who want to cause troubles to the ruling dispensation. Such people are prodding Sahib into creating problems for the government.