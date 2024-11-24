Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people were injured in a violent clash between two families over a land dispute in Chhatarpur on Saturday. A video of the incident, which was recorded by witnesses, is now widely circulating on social media.

The incident occurred in Karri village, under the Civil Line police station area on Saturday evening, following a land dispute.

In the video, people can be seen fighting with sticks, with women also visibly involved in the violence, brutally hitting the men. Some men can be seen pulling the women's hair and engaging in physical altercations, adding to the chaos of the clash.

Over a dozen people, including men, women, and children, were injured in the brawl. Both parties have filed complaints against each other at the Civil Line police station.

The dispute centers around a land where Munna Lal Soni from Karri village had begun construction under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

While, the other side including, Nathuram Soni and his family objected to the construction, claiming the land was their ancestral property.

They called the police and a local revenue officer to the site. After both parties were counseled by the authorities, the situation seemed to calm down.

However, Munna Lal resumed the construction, which led to anger from Nathuram and his family. They attacked Munna Lal and his family with sticks, and the situation quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

Munna Lal’s family retaliated, and the clash became more intense. Several people from both families were injured in the fight.

After the incident, both parties went to the Civil Line police station and filed complaints against each other.

The police registered cases based on the complaints and launched an investigation into the matter.

Vallmik Chaubey, Station In-charge of Civil Line, Chhatarpur, confirmed that both sides had filed complaints, and further action would be taken after the investigation.