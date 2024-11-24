 Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOver Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Both parties have filed complaints against each other at the Civil Line police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people were injured in a violent clash between two families over a land dispute in Chhatarpur on Saturday. A video of the incident, which was recorded by witnesses, is now widely circulating on social media.

The incident occurred in Karri village, under the Civil Line police station area on Saturday evening, following a land dispute.

In the video, people can be seen fighting with sticks, with women also visibly involved in the violence, brutally hitting the men. Some men can be seen pulling the women's hair and engaging in physical altercations, adding to the chaos of the clash.

Watch the video below :-

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Mother Gives Birth To Triplets At Hospital In Kanpur; 2 Boys And A Girl Born Through C-Section In Rare Event
VIDEO: Mother Gives Birth To Triplets At Hospital In Kanpur; 2 Boys And A Girl Born Through C-Section In Rare Event
Chhattisgarh Murder: Two Men Beat Father To Death Over Money For Alcohol In Durg; Arrested
Chhattisgarh Murder: Two Men Beat Father To Death Over Money For Alcohol In Durg; Arrested
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Sreeleela's Song Kissik Fails To Impress Fans, Draws Comparisons To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava
'Overpriced??': Robin Uthappa Raises Eyebrows As KKR Shell Out ₹23.75 Crore On All-Rounder In IPL 2025 Auction
'Overpriced??': Robin Uthappa Raises Eyebrows As KKR Shell Out ₹23.75 Crore On All-Rounder In IPL 2025 Auction
Read Also
Indore Cop Stops Fraud Attempt As Scammers Video-Call Him With Fake FIR Claim
article-image

Over a dozen people, including men, women, and children, were injured in the brawl. Both parties have filed complaints against each other at the Civil Line police station.

The dispute centers around a land where Munna Lal Soni from Karri village had begun construction under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

While, the other side including, Nathuram Soni and his family objected to the construction, claiming the land was their ancestral property.

They called the police and a local revenue officer to the site. After both parties were counseled by the authorities, the situation seemed to calm down.

Read Also
15-Year-Old Girl Out With Friend Raped In Forest On Silwani-Sagar Road; Two Held In Raisen
article-image

However, Munna Lal resumed the construction, which led to anger from Nathuram and his family. They attacked Munna Lal and his family with sticks, and the situation quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

Munna Lal’s family retaliated, and the clash became more intense. Several people from both families were injured in the fight.

After the incident, both parties went to the Civil Line police station and filed complaints against each other.

The police registered cases based on the complaints and launched an investigation into the matter.

Vallmik Chaubey, Station In-charge of Civil Line, Chhatarpur, confirmed that both sides had filed complaints, and further action would be taken after the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Economic Offences Wing Case Against 2 Couples For Cheating Banks

Bhopal: Economic Offences Wing Case Against 2 Couples For Cheating Banks

Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO...

Over Dozen Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Families Over Land In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake...

15-Year-Old Girl Out With Friend Raped In Forest On Silwani-Sagar Road; Two Held In Raisen

15-Year-Old Girl Out With Friend Raped In Forest On Silwani-Sagar Road; Two Held In Raisen

2 Held In Jabalpur With ₹7.5 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Drugs, Police Uncover Narcotics Operation

2 Held In Jabalpur With ₹7.5 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Drugs, Police Uncover Narcotics Operation