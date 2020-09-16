Over 36 Lakh poor in MP get Right to food, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

More than 36 lakh people in the state have been given right to food, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

These people have been deprived of the right to food in the absence of eligibility chits, he said.

Chouhan made the above statements on Wednesday when he launched Anna Utsav (Food Festival) at Samanvnay Bhawan. He also said the MP government is committed to fulfill the basic needs of citizens like Roti, Kapda and Makan. Apart from that, the government is dedicated to imparting education and providing medicines to the poor, he said.

The platter of the poor shall never remain empty, Chouhan said.

He said Chief Minister’s Annapurna Yojna has been combined with the Prime Minister’s Gareeb Anna Yojna to provide food to the poor. Distribution of eligibility chits and that of packet of food grains began in each district across the state, he said.

He also handed over packets of food grain to six women.

Chouhan said by giving food grain and other facilities, the government did not favour anyone.

Getting food is the right of each person, he said, adding that, many talented students are deprived of higher education.

Therefore, the government has decided to pay fees of those who want to go for higher education, he said.

Apart from that, the government will provide gas oven to the poor, he said. Chouhan said every person would be provided with pure drinking water and house. Job opportunities will be created and whenever recruitment for government offices starts, youths in the state will get employment, he said.

The chief minister said out of 37 lakh new beneficiaries, 25 lakh already got the profits of the scheme.

Now, the rest of 12 lakh and 1.66 lakh auto rickshaw drivers will be given benefits under the scheme, he said, adding that, he has already issued an order to the collectors for it.

The black marketers who try to deprive the poor of food will land in jail, he said.