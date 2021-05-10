Orphans of pandemic: Madhya Pradesh child rights body to begin rehabilitation of kids who lost parents to Covid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) will begin process of rehabilitation of children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 from next month.

Ranjeet, 12, is one of them. He has lost both his parents to the disease. A resident of Nanda Nagar slum in Indore, Ranjeet’s father used to sell ‘pani puri’ on a handcart. The boy, who is hearing impaired, is currently living with his father’s sister.

In another case, both the parents of Ruhi Barwe, 6, and Mahi Barwe, 7, died due to Covid. Mohanlal, their father, worked for Vindhya Herbal Products.

The MPCPCR will make arrangements for rehabilitation of all three children. To begin with, they will start getting Rs 2,000 per month as sustenance allowance from June 2021.