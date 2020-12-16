Orissa HC's Chief Justice shifted to Madhya Pradesh HC in major reshuffle recommended by SC collegium

Bhopal: Mohammed Rafiq, the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

Presently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is being helmed by Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav, who, on a related note, has also been recommended for a transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

Acting chief Justice Sanjay was appointed after the then Chief Justice AK Mittal retired on September 30, 2020.

Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq has served as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and as Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court for two times.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde approved the proposal to elevate Justice Dr S Muralidhar as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Justice Muralidhar is presently a judge at Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the apex court webside, the Collegium, in its meeting held on December 14, has also approved the proposal to elevate Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Calcutta HC judge Justice Sanjib Banerjee as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Besides them, the Collegium has also okayed the proposal to elevate Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand HC judge Sudhanshu Dhulia as Gauhati HC Chief Justice.

Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

(With inputs from agencies)