 Organ Donation In Bhopal: Two Green Corridors Created To Transport Organs Of Brain Dead Man
Organ Donation In Bhopal: Two Green Corridors Created To Transport Organs Of Brain Dead Man

Covering 17km distance, ambulance brings harvested kidneys to Chirayu Hospital in 13 minutes, liver reaches Bansal Hospital in 3 min from Siddhanta Redcross hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two green corridors were created in the city on Wednesday to transport the liver and kidneys of a 53-year-old brain dead man. The liver of a man, who was declared brain dead on Tuesday night at Siddhanta Redcross hospital, was transported to Bansal Hospital, while the kidneys were sent to Bansal Hospital through specially created two green corridors in the city.

As per doctors at the Siddhanta hospital, the ambulance though the green corridor transported the kidneys to the Chirayu hospital, covered a distance of 17km in around 13 minutes.

Dr Subodh Varshney, posted at the Siddhanta Redcross hospital, told Free Press that Mahesh Namdev (53), a resident of Sagar, who suffered brain haemorrhage was brought to hospital five days ago. Due to severe bleeding, he slipped into a coma on Tuesday, by night he was declared brain dead by the doctors. His kin then decided to donate his kidneys and liver.

For this purpose, two green corridors were created in the city to transport his organs. The liver was transported to the Bansal hospital located in Shahpura, and the 3.5km distance was covered by the ambulance in just five minutes, Dr Varshney said. Kidneys reached Chirayu hospital, around 17 km†away, in about 13 minutes through a green corridor. As per traffic police officials, it usually takes more than half-an-hour to reach Chirayu hospital, located on the outskirts of the city due to heavy traffic.

