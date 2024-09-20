Order To Upgrade Makwana’s CR To Be Released After Seven Months In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An order for upgrading the confidential report (CR) of MP Police Housing Corporation chairman Kailash Makwana will be released after seven months. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a directive for improving Makwana’s CR in February this year.

Nevertheless, a formal order is yet to be issued. The General Administration Department (GAD) is still keeping the file connected to the matter. The government is working on sending the names to UPSC for appointing DGP. This is the reason why an order, correcting Makwana’s CR, is being issued to consider his name for the post. DGP Sudhir Saxena is retiring on November 30. The government has to send names of special DG-rank officers to UPSC.

Afterwards, a meeting will be held to set up a panel of three names. At a time when the government is planning to send the names of officers for the post of DGP, it came to light that the order correcting Makwana’s CR was not released. On the basis of seniority list, the present DGP will retire in November.

Those who will retire within six months after November will not be considered for the post. Likewise, those, whose CR is not up to the mark, will not be taken into consideration. Ergo, a panel will be set up consisting of the names of 1988-batch officers Arvind Kumar and Kailash Makwana, and 1989-batch officer Ajay Sharma. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will appoint one of them as DGP. Because Makwana’s CR was not up to the mark, he was all set to be out of the panel.

According to sources, as CM does not want to do injustice to anyone on the grounds of CR, he ordered for correcting Makwana’s CR and for releasing it without delay. When Makwana was posted as DG in Special Police (Establishment), the then Lokyukta NK Gupta gave him six marks in his CR. Makwana gave an application to CM about it. By changing the CR written by Gupta, Yadav gave ten out of ten in Makwana’s CR, but an order for it is yet to be released.