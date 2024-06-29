Orange Alert In MP: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts In Next Couple Of Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall is on the cards in many districts in the state in the next couple of days.

On Friday, Depalpur of Indore district in the eastern region and Raj Nagar of Chhatarpur district in the western region of the state recorded over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Depalpur recorded 148.6 mm, while Raj Nagar 112.4 mm. Bhopal recorded 10.4 mm rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Agar-Malwa, Chhindwara, Damoh and Pandhurna districts.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for Vidisha, Betul, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Seoni, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Panna, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapura, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Satna and Umaria districts.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclonic circulation over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and coastal parts of Odisha will be moving inland. It is likely to come over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

It is likely to merge with the pre existing circulation over parts of Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. The confluence of the two streams will lead to heavy rainfall over the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. The intensity and spread of rainfall will increase on June 30 and expand to cover North and Central parts of Madhya Pradesh.