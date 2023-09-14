'Opposition Does Not Want Development In Country': Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took a dig at the Opposition's INDIA bloc and said that they did not want development in the country.

Goyal made the remark while addressing media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday.

Talking about 'One Nation, One Election', Goyal said, "This idea has been put forward by the leaders of many political parties at different times. If this idea is implemented then the country's money and time will be saved. Workloads of the employees will be reduced. The opposition is afraid, it neither has a face, nor a character. The opposition does not want that there should be development in the country." Whenever the Opposition was in power, the country and the state lagged behind in development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government created new dimensions of development, he said.

'INDIA bloc is even weaker than that of the UPA alliance'

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year, the Union Minister said, "This time there will be a one-sided election in Madhya Pradesh, the public has made up its mind and the BJP will get a majority in the state in the upcoming assembly polls." He further said that the INDIA bloc should promote itself, but their prince (referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) was sitting abroad. "The INDIA bloc is even weaker than that of the UPA alliance," he added.

Besides, targeting the Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin over his remark on 'Sanatan Dharam,' Goyal said, "Making false statements on any religion is against the Constitution. It was a well-thought-out strategy. Today the public is against it." Notably, Udhayanidhi's remark on 'Sanatan Dharma' had sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement.

Stalin's statement

Stalin had said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated."