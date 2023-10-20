Oppn Parties Formed INDIA Bloc To Defeat BJP, But Their Alliance Has Broken Already: CM Shivraj Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attacked the INDIA bloc, saying that the opposition parties formed an alliance to defeat the BJP, but it has broken already.

The Chief Minister said this at a public meeting in Vidisha.

On INDIA alliance, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...An INDI alliance has been made... When they saw PM Modi's impact on people, parties such as Congress, SP, and AAP came together... All the opposition parties formed an INDI alliance to defeat the BJP...But their alliance has broken already," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the INDIA alliance saying they were trying to come together in Delhi but were fighting among themselves in the states.

Chouhan's remarks came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Congress for not giving seats to the party in Madhya Pradesh despite their talks.

Chouhan told ANI that he had said from the very beginning that "INDI is a mismatched alliance".

"It is a ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance. Neither are these people united in their thoughts nor in their hearts. It has been formed only due to the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is falling apart," the Chief Minister said.

He took potshots at the two parties at the use of the word 'chirkut' by Akhilesh Yadav.

"Since the day it was formed, it has been a strange alliance. Dilli mein dosti aur rajyon mein kushti? (friends in Delhi, fighting each other in states)," he said "Does this happen anywhere? This (INDIA alliance) was formed for 2024 (polls). Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said that Congress kept him and SP in the dark...His using the word 'chirkut' shows how he must have felt," the BJP leader said.

Akhilesh Yadav had apparently taken the 'chirkut' jibe over remarks of a Uttar Pradesh Congress leader.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

