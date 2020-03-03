Operation lotus underway in MP, Congress MLAs offered Rs 25-35 crore: Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Ex-Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh on Monday alleged that the BJP has launched operation lotus in the state. He claimed that the party was offering Rs 25 to Rs 35 to MLAs for switching loyalty so that it can bring down the Nath government.

The statement gained importance as it was made before the state Budget Session. Besides, it came at a time when newly-appointed BJP state president VD Sharma is busy in one-to-one meeting with party leaders and MLAs.

The ex-CM said, “Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) is dreaming of becoming the chief minister with Narottam Mishra as deputy. Those who looted the state for 15 years are now luring Congress MLAs with Rs 25 crore to 35 crore. The first instalment would be of Rs 5 crore, while the second would be paid after Rajya Sabha nominations. The final one would be paid after the state government is brought down,” Singh claimed.

He also cautioned the BJP declaring that unlike Karnataka, Congress MLAs “are not for sale in Madhya Pradesh.” He then went on to say, “I never level any allegation without proof.”

The remark comes close on the heels of the BJP starting its preparations for Rajya Sabha nominations as the assembly budget session gets underway from March 16.

Responding to the allegations, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav said, “No one is in touch with me and those who wish to act on their conscience are most welcome. If he (Singh) has proof, let him furnish it publicly.”

Meanwhile, BJP state head VD Sharma started chalking out strategy for Rajya Sabha nominations in Bhopal by summoning all leaders to the party office as the outfit is in no mood to offer a walkover to the Congress for the third seat.

Several BJP leaders in the past have expressed sympathy with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is vying for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Rebutting Singh’s claim, Chouhan said, “No one can read his (Singh’s) mind, which remains engaged in bizarre things.”