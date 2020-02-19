Operation Lotus-scare puts Congress on alert, some MLAs get attention

BHOPAL: As the budget session of the MP House is at hand, the Congress is getting edgy about its legislators.

Taking into consideration the possibilities of Operation Lotus in the state as happened in Karnataka, the party has begun to pay more attention to its legislators.

The officers, posted to the areas where those legislators come from, have been told to pay special attention. The officers have been directed not to do anything that may spawn resentment among the legislators.

Annoyance of many legislators is increasing with each passing day. The anger of party’s former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is now overt.

Since Scindia is angry, the government is keeping an eye on his supporters.

During the budget session, the work of all the departments is discussed. After that, the finance bill is passed. But the bill fails to get the nod of the House, the government falls. So the ruling party is paying special attention to its legislators.

The legislators, angry with the government, are Babu Jandel (Sheopur), Baijnath Kushwah (Sabalgarh), Kamlesh Jatav (Ambah), Ranveer Jatav (Gohad), KP Singh (Pichhore), Dharmendra Lodhi (Jabera), Vijayraghvendra Singh (Badwara), Suneeta Patel (Gadarwara) and Hardeep Singh Dang (Suvasara).

Such legislators as mentioned above are a sour point of the ruling party.

BJP, too, has been keeping an eye on some of legislators. Former Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, has already accused the BJP of trying to woo two of the above MLAs.

Election to three seats of Rajya Sabha in the state will be held during the budge session. Both BJP and Congress may easily win one seat each. BJP may, however, field a candidate for the third seat.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Congress is trying to keep folks together. The government is careful about the work recommended by the MLAs.

The government is also pacifying the angry MLAs like Laxman Singh, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Alok Chaturvedy and other legislators to keep BJP away from taking advantage of the internal squabbling in the Congress.