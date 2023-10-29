Only Two Parties In MP, Don't Fall Into Trap Of Smaller Outfits: Digvijaya To Voters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are only two parties in Madhya Pradesh and voters must not fall into the trap of smaller outfits, which are not going to form government in the poll-bound state, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"There are only two parties in Madhya Pradesh. Either the Congress or BJP will form the government. The smaller parties are not going to form a government (in the state). Therefore, I request all voters not to fall into their trap," Singh said in a video statement shared on his official X account.

Besides the BJP and Congress, the other parties contesting the Assembly polls in the state include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP). The SP, BSP and GGP had won seats as well.

People of the state want change after 20 years of "misgovernance" and want a Congress government under Kamal Nath, the Rajya Sabha MP added.

"The Congress has the power of people, while the BJP has power of money. We will all work together and defeat the BJP. The power of the public will win, money power will lose," he asserted.

This "dhan bal" (money power) is being used to get fake news published, he alleged.

Singh said that he will go to Datia, from where MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra is contesting on a BJP ticket, on October 30 to participate in the filing of nomination forms by the Congress candidate there.

