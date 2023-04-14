Only 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping public safety in view, Madhya Pradesh Police have launched the Helmet Awareness 'Roko-Toko' Campaign. MP Police have pledged to make road safety a priority and tweeted a video regarding the same.

As part of the campaign, police sent back the two-wheeler riders, who were without helmets, back home instead of imposing penalty on them.

The Police have said that no penalty has been charged, just a verbal warning was given. Police said only 25 people out of 100 wore a helmet. The objective of the ‘Roko-Toko’ Campaign was to raise awareness about road safety, the Police added.