 Only 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOnly 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign

Only 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign

MP Police have appreciated the people who were wearing the helmet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping public safety in view, Madhya Pradesh Police have launched the Helmet Awareness 'Roko-Toko' Campaign. MP Police have pledged to make road safety a priority and tweeted a video regarding the same.

As part of the campaign, police sent back the two-wheeler riders, who were without helmets, back home instead of imposing penalty on them.

The Police have said that no penalty has been charged, just a verbal warning was given. Police said only 25 people out of 100 wore a helmet. The objective of the ‘Roko-Toko’ Campaign was to raise awareness about road safety, the Police added.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM announces to include 'Panchatirth' related to Dr BR Ambedkar's life in 'Mukya Mantri...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Only 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign

Only 25 riders wear helmet, says MP Police as it launches ‘Roko-Toko’ awareness campaign

Madhya Pradesh: Unable to bear stomach pain, 30-year-old patient jumps from first floor in Jabalpur...

Madhya Pradesh: Unable to bear stomach pain, 30-year-old patient jumps from first floor in Jabalpur...

MP: Gwalior Central Jail releases 22 prisoners over good conduct on Ambedkar Jayanti

MP: Gwalior Central Jail releases 22 prisoners over good conduct on Ambedkar Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman who went viral for 'walking' on Narmada starts her own 'durbar'

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman who went viral for 'walking' on Narmada starts her own 'durbar'

Bhopal: Governor Patel inaugurates the mobile health service vehicle of Red Cross

Bhopal: Governor Patel inaugurates the mobile health service vehicle of Red Cross