Only 100 registrations on Bhopal Eye app

BHOPAL: The new app of Bhopal police, which aimed to accessing CCTV footages from across the city has only seen 100 registerations.

Bhopal Eye app, was developed by police and launched in November, 2019. The police had then held a meeting with the traders and business owners to install CCTV cameras around their premises.

The aim of the initiative was to ensure the citizens turn into an eye for the cops, as the app will be used by the residents to share the feed of CCTV cameras with the police, from their own area.

CCTV footage will thus help the police track the criminals easily. But, due to lack of promotion even after a month, the shopkeepers have not taken any interest in it.

All the shopkeepers and other business owners were asked to install at least one CCTV camera in the big buildings that has quality lens so that the footage is clear.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali had said that the onetime investment by the society will help maintain the safety around.

However, the businessmen and other locals seem to be reluctant to assist police in this initiative.

‘Will launch a fresh promotion campaign’

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Cyber crime Sadnesh Jain says we will launch a fresh campaign to promote the initiative.

Once, the initiative succeeds we will have around 6000 extra cameras with us to keep a watch on the activities in Bhopal.

1,050 cameras, 200 locations

Bhopal police currently have 1,050 cameras installed across over 200 locations. Besides, the smart city also monitors the movement of vehicles through its cameras at 22 locations.