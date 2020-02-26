Online teaching materials can’t replace classroom teaching, says experts

BHOPAL: Tons of teaching material are available online and are being used by students preparing for Class X and XII Board Examinations.

Free Press spoke to a couple of school principals, teachers and students to know whether online content is really helpful or not, especially for students appearing in board examinations.

According to the spokesperson, online teaching material can never replace classroom teaching. “It is not helpful, especially for students of class X and XII. It can be used as reference and as supplementary text,” they said. They said that regular classroom study is much more effective.

Excerpts:

I think it is useful for students who live at remote places. They can get access to test papers. Earlier only students in metros and big cities had this facility. But now Android phones are available to children in all corners of the nation. It gives them a level playing field. Technology can give some support but it can’t replace a teacher. And the second thing is that classroom teaching is something students are still used to. But at the same time, suppose, in case a student has a doubt at 9 pm or 10 pm where he or she would go? So, online guidance and tests are helpful in that way.

- Rajesh Sharma, principal, Bal Bahwan School

Regular classroom teaching is more effective for board exams and competitive exams like JEE mains and JEE Advance than online teaching material. Classroom teaching involves exchange of knowledge. Here, we teach students and take tests too. We also try to assess how much knowledge they gain. Classroom teaching is give and take while we only take in case of study from online materials. It is useless for students who are not self-motivated. Genuine learning is possible through coaching or schools not from online materials. Students can take help of those online teaching materials but they can’t replace coaching.

- Vijay Namdev, teacher, FIITJEE, Bhopal

I think it is not helpful for the students of class X and XII. It can be used as reference, though. There is no alternative to classroom teaching. Online teaching aids can be helpful for the college-going students because they are mature. After class 12, students are old enough to study from online teaching materials.

- Sudhakar Parashar, principal, Govt. Subhash H S Excellence School

I generally prefer studying from books and classroom notes. I consult teachers if I have any doubt. I use mobile for studies in rare cases, especially in the night when I am unable to contact teachers. I have got a video of smart study materials from my school. I use it to read model papers and previous year question papers.

- Rishi Vishwakarma, student

I don’t use online teaching material because they are available only in English. So, I like to study from books and consult teachers if I find any difficulties.

- Sanjana Patnare, student