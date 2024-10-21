Online Portal To Be Developed For Women Workforce In Madhya Pradesh; Will Focus On Skill Assessment & Training

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An online portal will be developed to assess the skills of women workforce across Madhya Pradesh, classifying them into skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories. Unskilled and semi-skilled women will be provided training.

MP Women Finance and Development Corporation will supply a skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled women workforce from the resource pool to meet the demands of departments across the state.

It was discussed at the 79th Board of Directors meeting of the Corporation held at the secretariat under the chairmanship of women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria on Monday.

She spoke on the need to create a resource pool for women workforce in the state through the corporation. She asked officials to send a team to study the working patterns of Women Finance and Development Corporation in other states and present a report.

Women Finance and Development Corporation managing director Nidhi Nivedita said that the corporation would identify quality products made by women self-help groups and link them to the market. As a pilot project, one or two products like biscuits, cookies, and snacks made from kodo and kutki (millets) would be linked to online platforms like Amazon.