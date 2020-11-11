Online education has brought everyone to forefront and no one is a backbencher, says Swaroop Sampat Rawal

Bhopal: Online education has brought everyone to the forefront and no one is a backbencher, unlike in a traditional class, said actor and educationist Swaroop Sampat Rawal.

She made the above remark in a two-day International web conference on Redefining Education for Sustainable Future, held in the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) by the Department of Education in collaboration with the Faculty of Science.

She further said it has enabled teachers to be facilitators, and mentors. Swaroop was the keynote speaker of the conference, which ended on Tuesday. Her Message was to reduce the distance in the knowledge transaction, effectively use social media platforms like Twitter, and blogging sites to reach out to learning populations across mass and class.

The Inaugural session also witnessed the release of the Book on Best Practices in Higher Education Institutions and Strategies for Quality Assurance, an outcome from a seminar conducted by IQAC in academic collaboration with NAAC. Fr John PJ Principal, BSSS spoke on the importance of Change and Innovation in the field of Education.

61 Papers were presented in 4 parallel tracks at the conference. The Track on Global Issues in Education: Building a good Foundation was chaired by Zainab Haider Razavi an expert in childhood care from New Zealand. Track on Education in India: Preparing for Sustainable future in the light of NEP 2k20 was chaired by Prof Asheesh Shrivastav from Mahatma Gandhi University, Motihari, Bihar. Track on Education in Rural and Remote areas was chaired by Hemant Khandai, Barkatullah University. Track on Reskilling for better placement opportunities was chaired by Dr Anshu Mathur from Amity University, Noida.

The day two of the conference had dynamic tracks in the context of redefining education. Track on Environmental Sustainability was chaired by Lokendra Thakkar, General Manager CCC&SD, EPCO, Bhopal, Track on Emerging Research Areas in Higher Education was chaired by Prof Ratan Mala Arya. Track on Education 4.0 was chaired by Prof Alok Gardia from Banaras Hindu University, Track on Emerging Trends in Science & Technology was chaired by Prof Amit Dubey, MANIT.

A valedictory session was conducted by Dr Rosewine Joy, SDG Head Presidency University, Bangalore. She emphasised that redefining is a process and we should all collaborate to make the process effective.