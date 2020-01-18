One stop destination for Garhwali cuisine

BHOPAL: A 10-day special food fest ‘Treasures from Hills’ began from Friday at the fine dining restaurant- Bayleaf at Courtyard By Marriott, Bhopal.

People can enjoy several dishes from Garhwal region of Uttarakhand from 7 to 11 pm.

Born and brought up in Garhwal and expert in Garhwali cuisine, chef Ashish Panwar and chef Dinesh Negi will be preparing and serving dishes during the festival. For the festival they have recently visited Garhwal and bought spices, grains and other gradients.

Vijayan Gangadharan, general manager, Courtyard Marriott, Bhopal said “The cuisine from the picturesque hills of Garhwal, as unique as its impressive culture and vibrant traditions, is quintessentially straightforward, rustic and robust.”

Ravish Mishra, executive chef, said that Himalayan region is vast and incorporates several cultures and their cuisine. This region reflects a fusion of Chinese, Nepali, Tibetan and Indian cultures.