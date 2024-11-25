‘One Should Feel Proud Of Demand For Hindu Rashtra’, Says Minister Prahlad Patel

Union minister Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Prahlad Patel has come in support of the demand for Hindu Rashtra raised by Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. At a press conference in Damoh, Patel said there should not be any problem with the demand for Hindu Rashtra.

The Hindus should feel proud of such a demand, Patel said, adding that the Yatra is being taken out for SanatanDharma. The minister, who called himself a Sanatani, said the people were taking part in the Yatra. The leaders of the BJP and the Congress are also taking part in the Yatra.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma was among the ministers Rakesh Singh, Rakesh Shukla and DileepAhirwar, and several legislators who took part in the Yatra.

From the Congress, former minister Jaiwardhan Singh participated in the procession, but the party does not agree with the demand for Hindu Rashtra.