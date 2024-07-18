One Person Dies After Explosion Occurs At Scrap Warehouse In MP's Jabalpur

ANI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person died after an explosion occurred at a scrap warehouse located in Adhartal Industrial Area in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a police official said.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at around 10 am on Thursday and around 10 people were working in the warehouse out of which one sustained injuries and later succumbed.

"We received information that a blast occurred at a scrap warehouse around 10 am here in the district in which one person was injured and was taken to medical hospital, Tilwara where he died. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) were checking the spot," said Aditya Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur.

The officer further said that the owners of the warehouse were taken into the police custody and being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the evidence in the probe.

"In the primary interrogation, the owner of the warehouse told the police that scrap of ammunition boxes were purchased by them from a vendor in Raipur and it was brought here yesterday. Work was going on in the warehouse this morning during which the blast incident occurred," SP Singh said.

Since the incident occurred today, the police were investigating and gathering evidence related to the incident. The warehouse belongs to two brothers Kapil Jain and Sunil Jain and both owners' brothers have been taken into custody. They are being interrogated. Around 10 labourers were working in the warehouse, so far only one casualty reported, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.