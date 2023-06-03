On Camera: Neighbors' thrash youth with sticks and stones over old dispute in Gwalior, 3 arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was brutally thrashed by his neighbours including a woman after a fight broke out between them over an old dispute in Gwalior on Saturday. The incident of assault has been captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby, which is now going viral on social media.

The incident was reported from Kankali Mata Gudha area under Madhoganj police station area. Police have registered a case against three people and arrested them on the complaint of the youth.

In the video, a youth, now identified as Hari Singh Kushwaha can be seen getting thrashed with sticks as well as stones. Hari Singh Kushwaha has an old dispute with Satish Kushwaha, Rahul Kushwaha and Balkrishna Kushwaha. This led to the three accused ganging up and beating Hari Singh.

Gwalior CSP Vijay Bhadoria said, "After the incident, the victim reached the police station and registered a case against the three accused for assault and other sections of the IPC. All three have been arrested."