On Camera: Husbands of elected women take oath in Madhya Pradesh

Vijaypur (Madhya Pradesh): Following reports of husbands or male members of families taking oath instead of the elected women representatives in newly formed Madhya Pradesh panchayats, Vijaypur district seems to add self in list.

Representative of an act of mockery of the constituion, husbands in Vijaypur took oath in place of newly elected women members.

To everones surprise, similar incidents have been reported in recent past too where husbands, brothers-in-law, fathers were seen taking oath as panchayat members in place of elected women in Sagar district's Jaisinagar in Madhya Pradesh. Seven male members took oath as Panch in the place of women members of the family.

Such violations have come to the fore in Dhar, Damoh, Sagar, Panna and Rewa where the women concerned were among the spectators or at home while their husbands or other relatives took the oath on their behalf. Videos of husbands, fathers or brothers-in-law taking oath had surfaced.

