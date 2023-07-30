 On Cam: Villagers Rush To Fill Empty Bottles After Oil Tanker Overturns In Bhind
On Cam: Villagers Rush To Fill Empty Bottles After Oil Tanker Overturns In Bhind

As the container spilled its oil onto the highway, local residents quickly gathered around and started looting the oil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker carrying mustard oil overturned in Bhind's Mihona region on Sunday. As thousands of litres of oil spilled from the tanker, villagers rushed in to fill their empty containers.

The mishap occurred when the container, en route from Morena, was heading towards Hardiya in West Bengal. It was carrying approximately 31,400 liters of mustard oil. Just near the Balaji Dham temple, an oncoming speeding dumper forced the container to swerve suddenly, causing it to turn into a nearby field.

Witnesses reported that the situation soon escalated as people saw the spilled oil as an opportunity to grab free resources. Placing buckets, containers, and even pots, they began collecting the oil with enthusiasm. Despite the authorities' efforts to dissuade the crowd, the public continued.

According to the police, they rushed to the scene to manage the traffic jam caused by the incident. They also tried to explain to the people that taking the oil mixed with the muddy field and canal water could be harmful, but the crowd was not ready to listen.

As of now, the police are attempting to disperse the crowd and prevent further looting.

