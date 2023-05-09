 On Cam: MP Cops bust notorious gambler’s gang in Jabalpur, tie them and parade them to police station
The search is on for absconding Naresh Thakur, the mastermind of betting in Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a notorious gambler’s racket in Jabalpur on Tuesday and arrested around 25 people. The cops tied the hands of the gamblers and paraded them to Kotwali police station.

Acting upon a complaint received by SP Tusharkant Vidyarti, the Kotwali police took swift action, and conducted a raid on the betting base of kingpin Naresh Thakur and arrested 25 accused from the gang.

However, mastermind Thakur managed to fled the spot. Kotwali TI Anil Gupta told that the above action has been taken after the information of the informer. The search is on for absconding Naresh Thakur.

Following their arrest, the police organized a procession, showcasing the successful operation to the public. While taking out the bookies procession, police brought them to Kotwali police station and registered a criminal case against them.

article-image

