 On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) : A Leapord has been wandering around the residential area of Suhaagi in Jabalpur for the past three days, causing a wave of fear among the locals.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing visual evidence of the Leapord's presence. The images have only intensified the terror among the residents, who are now living in a state of constant apprehension.

Prompted by the alarming situation, forest officials swiftly responded to the information and reached the scene to initiate an investigation.

This incident has been registered at the Jabalpur Police Station.

