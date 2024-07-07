ON CAM | Katni Villagers Cross Swollen Mahanadi River Carrying Bikes & Bicycles In Order To Cut Short 15-Km Journey; SDM Issues Strict Warning

Katni Villagers Cross Swollen Mahanadi River Carrying Bikes & Bicycles In Order To Cut Short 15-Km Journey; SDM Issues Strict Warning | FP Photo

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): In a quite dangerous attempt, villagers in Katni were seen risking their lives by crossing a river while carrying motorbikes and bicycles amidst the rainy season. It is said that they attempted to do so in order to cut short a 15-kms-journey.

The life-risking act was recorded in a video which is widely circulating and has reached the district administration.

According to information, residents of Gram Guda Deori village in Badwara Tehsil of Katni district are used to crossing Mahanadi river, which has swelled-up in monsoon season, carrying their bikes and bicycles in their hands and shoulders.

#WATCH | MP: Villagers In Katni Risk Their Lives By Crossing Rivers While Carrying Bikes And Bicycles Amidst Heavy Rains #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OS9n0rAUB1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 7, 2024

SDM issues warning

Additionally, it was found that the villagers chose this very way, as otherwise, they will have to travel a long 15 kilometres in order to reach the tehsil headquarters in Badwara. However, despite being aware of the risks, they do not hesitate to take such chances. Hence, to avoid a long journey, rural residents often find themselves in precarious situations.

Katni SDM Pradeep Mishra | FP Photo

As the situation has reached into the cognizance of district administration, Katni SDM Pradeep Mishra highlighted that a warning has been issued in this regard. He said, “The villagers are risking their lives to cross the Mahanadi River in order to reach the tehsil faster. The situation has prompted district authorities to issue warnings.” Mishra further emphasised that any violations of these orders will result in appropriate actions being taken.