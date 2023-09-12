Omkareshwar Ekatma Dham Is Unique Project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the construction of Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar is a unique project.

Preparations should be completed for the dedication ceremony of the Ekatma Statue at Omkareshwar on 18th September in the presence of the country’s prominent saints and mahatmas. Chouhan gave instructions to senior officials of Khandwa district administration.

CM Chouhan sought information about the preparations being made for the function in the review meeting held at Samatva Bhawan today and gave necessary instructions. Principal Secretary Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla gave a presentation on the project.

It may be noted that the center of attraction of the unique Ekatm Dham dedicated to the concept of Advaita Vedanta in Omkareshwar is the 108-feet multi-metal statue of Adi Shankaracharya.

All required works have been completed near the statue site. Priority has also been given to complete the work expeditiously for the establishment of a special museum focused on unity and the Advaita Vedanta Institute.

