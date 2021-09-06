Olympian Vivek Sagar gets appointment letter

BHOPAL: State government on Monday issued appointment letter to hockey Olympian Vivek Sagar on Monday. It will follow two years of probation and Olympian will have to pass the exams, as per the letter.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to appoint Sagar as the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) last month. The proposal was placed in the state cabinet meeting on August 31. The proposal was passed. On Monday, the letter was issued. He has been given appointment under OBC category.

Government has given relaxations in appointing Vivek. Relaxations were given in health, height and educational qualifications. Vivek has to complete graduation in four years. He will have to clear all the exams and complete training within the set time.

Vivek is required to join service within 30 days failing which it will be terminated. Presently, he is working in a private company.

If Vivek fails to meet required qualifications during probation period or fails to qualify exams, he will have to deposit amount, which government spent on him.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:05 PM IST