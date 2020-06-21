Old Bhopal leads in corona cases, double than new city

BHOPAL: Old Bhopal has recorded double the number of corona positive cases compared to what has been reported in New Bhopal so far. Old Bhopal reported 448 cases while New Bhopal reported 273 cases. This figure is based on revised containment plan, which is police station based and issued on June 20. In all, the state capital has registered 2,552 positive cases and 80 deaths till date.
Police station wise, Aishbag leads in Old Bhopal area with 104 positive cases while TT Nagar leads in New Bhopal with 80 positive cases. Sudama Nagar of Aishbag leads with 27 while Banganga slums of TT Nagar leads with 40 positive cases.
In Old Bhopal, Aishbag reported highest 104 positive cases including 27 from Sudama Nagar and 19 from Bihari Colony while 16 from Mahamai Ka Bag. Jahangirabad reported 75 positive cases while 19 of them are from Gali No 142 and 23 from Sardarpura.
Mangalwara reported 29 positive cases of which 12 of them are from Fakirpura, Silawatpura and 8 from Bhopal Talkies. Similarly, Kotwali reported 25 positive cases including nine from Sindhi Market and 7 from Imambada and Noor Mahal. Hanumanganj reported 50 positive cases including 14 from Sanjay Nagar and 10 from Medicine Street.
Tallaya recorded 35 and Shajhanabad reported 56. Bajaria reported 17 including 7 from Bima Building. Nishatpura recorded 26, Chhola Mandir reported 6, Bairgarh reported 28 while Gandhi Nagar registered 7 positive cases.
As far as New Bhopal is concerned, TT Nagar police station reported 80 positive cases including 44 from Banganga slums and 21 from Jai Bhim Nagar, 9 from Bangali Colony and 10 from Narmada Bhavan. Shymla Hills reported three. Kamla Nagar has reported 53 including 25 from EWS quarters and 7 from Akash Nagar. Chuna Bhatti reported 4. Govindpura recorded 15 while Ashoka Garden reported 28. Piplani reported 27 cases.
Misrod reported 26, 10 from Gandhi Mohalla and Raj Mahal mohalla while 7 from Indus Town. Kolar reported 9 and Habibganj reported four while Shahpura reported 8 cases. Bagsewania reported 7 and Ayodhya Nagar reported 5 cases.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)