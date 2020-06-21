Old Bhopal leads in corona cases, double than new city

BHOPAL: Old Bhopal has recorded double the number of corona positive cases compared to what has been reported in New Bhopal so far. Old Bhopal reported 448 cases while New Bhopal reported 273 cases. This figure is based on revised containment plan, which is police station based and issued on June 20. In all, the state capital has registered 2,552 positive cases and 80 deaths till date.

Police station wise, Aishbag leads in Old Bhopal area with 104 positive cases while TT Nagar leads in New Bhopal with 80 positive cases. Sudama Nagar of Aishbag leads with 27 while Banganga slums of TT Nagar leads with 40 positive cases.