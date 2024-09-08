 Officials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOfficials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram

Officials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram

She also visited Ward 27's anganwadi centre, where children were receiving adequate nutritional food.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving directives from Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena, officials from various departments conducted inspections of schools, anganwadis, hostels, ashram schools and construction projects in the district.

Reports on shortcomings discovered during the inspections were also submitted. Warehouse Corporation's Vasudev Davande inspected E-Seva Centre at Khaira village panchayat in Pipariya and held interactive maths lessons at Khaira Secondary School.

He also reviewed the progress of Nal-Jal scheme in the village and checked the quality of the midday meals, which were found to be satisfactory. District Supply Controller Jyoti Jain Singhai inspected Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Jumairati, Narmadapuram.

She assessed the quality of midday meals and tested the students' academic skills. After noticing a pile of garbage on the school premises, she expressed displeasure and instructed that the waste be removed to maintain cleanliness.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Read Also
Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings
article-image

She also visited Ward 27's anganwadi centre, where children were receiving adequate nutritional food. District Mining Officer Devesh Markam inspected Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sohagpur, where he participated in the school prayer and provided guidance to students.

He also tested students on their coursework. Other inspections across the district included schools, anganwadi centres, and ongoing water supply projects, with officials offering guidance and recommendations to improve facilities and education standards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC’s Door-To-Door Dengue Prevention Drive; Teams Visit Homes; Fogging, Spraying In 17...

Bhopal: BMC’s Door-To-Door Dengue Prevention Drive; Teams Visit Homes; Fogging, Spraying In 17...

Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet To Be Held; Hindi Awards To Be Presented On Sept 14

Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet To Be Held; Hindi Awards To Be Presented On Sept 14

Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Issues Circulars To Prevent Custodial Deaths

Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Issues Circulars To Prevent Custodial Deaths

Overheard In Bhopal: Changed ‘Sahib’, Lobbying For Posting, Wishful Thinking & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Changed ‘Sahib’, Lobbying For Posting, Wishful Thinking & More

Officials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram

Officials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram