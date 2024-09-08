Officials Conduct Inspections Of Schools, Anganwadis, Hostels In Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving directives from Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena, officials from various departments conducted inspections of schools, anganwadis, hostels, ashram schools and construction projects in the district.

Reports on shortcomings discovered during the inspections were also submitted. Warehouse Corporation's Vasudev Davande inspected E-Seva Centre at Khaira village panchayat in Pipariya and held interactive maths lessons at Khaira Secondary School.

He also reviewed the progress of Nal-Jal scheme in the village and checked the quality of the midday meals, which were found to be satisfactory. District Supply Controller Jyoti Jain Singhai inspected Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Jumairati, Narmadapuram.

She assessed the quality of midday meals and tested the students' academic skills. After noticing a pile of garbage on the school premises, she expressed displeasure and instructed that the waste be removed to maintain cleanliness.

She also visited Ward 27's anganwadi centre, where children were receiving adequate nutritional food. District Mining Officer Devesh Markam inspected Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sohagpur, where he participated in the school prayer and provided guidance to students.

He also tested students on their coursework. Other inspections across the district included schools, anganwadi centres, and ongoing water supply projects, with officials offering guidance and recommendations to improve facilities and education standards.